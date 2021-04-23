Wales boss Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour.

The manager and former footballer is accused of causing actual bodily harm a woman in her 30s at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November.

Giggs has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s during the same alleged incident.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said the former Manchester United winger will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday April 28.

The CPS said: "We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28th April.

"The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police.

"Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant's right to a fair trial."

Giggs was arrested in November and missed Wales' Nations League fixtures. Caretaker manager Robert Page was put in charge of the squad.

In a statement, the FAW said Robert Page will "assume the role" of team manager for this summer’s EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.

It added the board will meet to discuss the developments on the FAW and the national team.

Ryan Giggs won 64 caps for Wales Credit: PA

47-year-old Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.