Fire crews tackle blaze at recycling centre site in Carmarthenshire

Firefighters are fighting a major fire at the Nant y Caws recycling centre in Carmarthenshire.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said many fire engines are at the scene.

Camarthanshire County Council said the alarm was raised at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon at the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) and said the fire is under control.

It added no one has been injured.

Paul Wakelin, head of operations said: “We are working very closely with the fire service and I would like to thank them for all that they are doing. We do not yet know the cause of the fire and a full investigation will need to be launched.”

The recycling centre is now closed until further notice. The waste transfer station for the disposal of commercial waste is also closed.

Residents that had appointments to visit the recycling centre from Sunday, April 25 to Wednesday, April 28 can visit one of the other recycling centres at Trostre (Llanelli), Wernddu (Ammanford) or Whitland if they wish any time between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Please take your confirmation email with you.