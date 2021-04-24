Fire crews have been tackling a number of large mountain and grass fires across Wales on Friday.

The combined control room of South Wales and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service received more than 600 calls since Friday morning.

More than 20 firefighters were sent to a fire spreading across Mynydd Cilgywn, south of Caernarfon.

There were fires on Kilvey Hill in Swansea on Friday as grass and gorse set alight at around 2pm. It took five crews to bring the blaze under control.

Meanwhile, one fire crew spent much of the afternoon monitoring a fire at Caswell Bay in the Gower which was spreading towards the cliff edge.

Firefighters were also called back to a smouldering wildfire that had reignited at Aberhenwaun Uchaf, in Neath Port Talbot.