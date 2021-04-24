Restrictions on outdoor gatherings eased in Wales

More people from different households can meet outdoors in Wales from Saturday.

The latest easing of coronavirus restrictions sees six people from six households allowed to gather outside.

The total does not include children under 11 or carers from those households.

The weekend will be fine and sunny, with a high of 18C on Saturday, the Met Office said.

Credit: PA

Section 35 Orders have been put in place in Cardiff Bay, Swansea, Ogmore-by-Sea and Barry Island, giving South Wales Police powers to break up crowds.

It said it was the first time a dispersal order had been put in place at Ogmore-by-Sea due to recent anti-social behaviour.

"Our officers will continue to engage with our communities to help them understand the restrictions that do remain in place."

Officers added: "However, the Section 35 notices in place for the weekend will give officers the power to move people on from the area that are acting in an anti-social manner."

Dispersal orders are also in place in Aberaeron and Ceredigion, in case large crowds gather with people advised to "be sensible when meeting with friends or family this weekend".

What is a Section 35 dispersal order?

It aims to ensure the safety of the public, and reduce the risk of any anti-social behaviour or disorder within an area.

The order gives a uniformed police officer the power to ban a person from an area for a period of up to 48 hours by the issuing of a written notice.

The weather is expected to turn cloudier for the reopening of outdoor hospitality from Monday, alongside outdoor attractions including swimming pools, funfairs and theme parks.

Outdoor organised activities and wedding receptions, both for up to 30 people, can also take place from then.

On Friday, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that indoor supervised activities for children, indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults, and the reopening of community centres are being brought forward from May 17 to May 3.

He also said indoor hospitality and all tourism accommodation can reopen from May 17, subject to confirmation by the party that leads the Welsh Government following the Senedd election.

Mr Drakeford has credited a "fantastic team effort across Wales" for keeping coronavirus cases low, and a vaccination rollout that is "going from strength to strength".

Wales has the lowest level of virus infections in the UK and is third in the world in terms of vaccine delivery, while case rates are below 15 per 100,000 people.

On Thursday, a milestone in vaccination was hit with more than a quarter of adults in Wales receiving a two-dose course of a coronavirus vaccine.