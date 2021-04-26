Fire crews tackle blaze on Machen mountain for the third time in four days

Fire crews have been tackling deliberate grass fires on a mountain near Caerphilly for the third time in less than four days.South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that it received reports of a grass fire at Mynydd Machen near Cross Keys at on Saturday 24 April.

Eight fire crews attended the scene, which had spread over eleven hectares, and said it had been extinguished by Sunday morning.

It received further reports of another grass fire around the same area that same morning. It has spread approximately eight hectares and was only stopped in the early hours of Monday.

Fire crews had previously been sent out to deal with grass fires in the area on the Thursday night and Friday evening, which were also suspected to be deliberately caused.

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Deliberately setting grass is irresponsible and unacceptable, but at a time of increased pressure, we need to work together and avoid putting further strain on Wales’ emergency services."

Over the weekend, the South Wales fire crews attended nearly eighty suspected deliberate grass fires.

Gwent Police officers said on social media that they had been working with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to use drones to increase patrols in the area following multiple incidents in Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

They said: "Several deliberate grass fires have been reported yesterday in theTorfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent areas."To help deter and detect this activity we have been supporting South Wales Fire and Rescue Service today with patrols of identified areas utilising drone technology."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service urge anyone who has information on suspected deliberate fires, or who sees anything suspicious to contact 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.