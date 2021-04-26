From Monday 26, people in Wales who are unable to work from home can order a lateral flow coronavirus test online.

The self-test kits will be delivered directly to home addresses and are also available to volunteers.

It is hoped that by making the tests more readily available, it will help identify asymptomatic cases of the virus and stop the spread of infection.

The kits, which give results in 30 minutes, can already be picked up from certain test sites across the country.

Each person will be able to collect or receive a delivery of two packs of seven self-test kits. It is recommended that individuals test themselves twice a week, with every result recorded on the UK Government portal.

A negative lateral flow test result does not necessarily mean the person does not have the virus - they could have been recently infected or are in the incubation stage of the disease. Credit: PA Images

People can order the tests through the UK Government website. Delivery is expected to take one or two days.

If you get a positive lateral flow test you must self-isolate for ten days and take a test at an official test centre within 24 hours. You can then stop isolating if that test returns negative.

If that subsequent test is negative but was taken more than 24 hours after your lateral flow test, you and your contacts must remain in self-isolation for the full 10 days.

Lateral flow testing has already been expanded to students and those who work in certain sectors, like healthcare and education, in Wales.

Research suggests around one in three people who have coronavirus do not display symptoms.

Infection transmission levels are relatively low across Wales, meaning restrictions continue to be eased.

On Monday, pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars are able to reopen outside and outdoor attractions like theme parks can also welcome back visitors.

The relaxation of some other restrictions has been brought forward because of the decreasing rates of Covid. Gyms will now open on May 3, rather than May 10 and the restarting of indoor exercise classes of up to 15 people has also been moved to May 3.