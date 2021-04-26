Radio DJ Kev Johns allegedly encouraged a teenage boy to perform a sex act on him during the 1980s, a court has heard.

Kevin 'Kev' Johns is known for his daily breakfast show on Swansea Sound radio station, as well as being an announcer for Swansea City FC at the Liberty Stadium.

Johns, of Gorseinon, Swansea, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court for trial on Monday.

The prosecution opened the case by telling the court the alleged incident happened when Johns was in his 20s and the alleged victim was in his early teens.

60-year-old Johns denies two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 16.

The prosecuting barrister said police began investigating the allegations in 2019 after the alleged victim's sister told police her brother had been abused as a child.

He was tracked down and confirmed to an officer what his sibling had said.

On Monday, the jury was shown a video of an interview carried out with the alleged victim at Swansea Central police station.In the interview, the witness described how Johns began talking to him, asking him if he had a girlfriend, and whether he "played with himself".

He said he was "totally naive" and didn’t know what was going on.He added that Johns began "pushing the boundaries", and had a "certain charm and persuasiveness about him".The man said after talking to him Johns exposed his penis and began touching it in front of him.He said the defendant began encouraging him to touch his penis, and encouraged him to put it in his mouth. He said he pulled away, and was encouraged to rub Johns' penis to ejaculation.

The alleged victim said he felt a tremendous amount of guilt about what happened, and had "put a lid on it".He added that he was too afraid to ask for help and blames himself for not stopping it happening."I think he just saw an opportunity of some sort of sexual gratification," the alleged victim said."He took his chance… I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I don’t know if I was an experiment for him, I don’t know."Prosecutors said the two allegations of indecent assault relate to a single incident - one relates to an allegation that the defendant had the boy perform oral sex on him, and the other relates to getting the boy to masturbate him.The alleged victim of the abuse has lifelong anonymity. The trial is expected to last a week.