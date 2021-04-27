Investigations are underway after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in a south Wales village.

Officers from South Wales Police were called to Mill Road in Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Tuesday 27 April following a report of a sudden death and a house fire.

Ynysybwl is around four miles from the town of Pontypridd and roughly 15 miles north-north-west of Cardiff.The circumstances surrounding the incident are now under investigation.A spokesperson for the force said a police cordon remains in place while work continues to make the property safe and for investigations to be carried out.