There have been a further 33 cases of coronavirus reported in Wales, according to Public Health Wales data - the lowest daily number reported since 25 August.

Nine of Wales' 22 local authorities also recorded zero cases - the highest number to do so since 4 September.

It takes the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Wales to 211,354.

There have been no new deaths reported, with the number of deaths here since the start of the pandemic remaining at 5,548.

Public Health Wales also said a total of 1,785,347 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have now been given in Wales, while 701,099 second doses have also been administered - a total of 2,486,446 vaccinations.

This means 70% of adults have had a first dose and one in four adults have completed the two-dose course.

Wales is estimated to have given two doses to 27.8% of adults, ahead of England (24.9%), Scotland (24.9%) and Northern Ireland (24.5%).

Healthy adults aged 30 and over are being called for their coronavirus vaccines in parts of Wales, as the country continues to lead the way in the rollout.

On Tuesday, health minister Vaughan Gething said: "We are making good progress vaccinating younger adults – nearly 70% of people in their 40s and more than 35% of people in their 30s have had a first dose."

Wales is currently the only UK nation offering jabs to people aged 30 and over.

The next closest is Northern Ireland, where healthy adults aged 35 and over have been invited to book their vaccine appointment.

In England, people who are aged 42 and over, or those who will turn 42 before July 1, can now arrange their vaccine appointment through the national booking website.

In Scotland, preparations are ongoing to extend the vaccine rollout to healthy adults in their 40s.

Wales is making good progress vaccinating younger adults, said the health minister. Credit: PA Images

Restrictions in Wales have been further lifted, with up to six people from different households now allowed to meet outside as long as social distancing and hygiene measures are in place.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales can now serve customers outdoors - the first time businesses have been able to offer more than just takeaway service since just before Christmas.

Outdoor attractions, such as zoos and theme parks, are also allowed to reopen, while organised outdoor activities, such as sport activities limited to 30 people, are able to resume.

Wedding receptions and funerals can again be held outdoors at regulated premises with up to 30 people.

Further easements are expected next month as long as case rates continue to fall.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes have reopened outdoors for first time this year in Wales. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, people in Wales who are unable to work from home can now order a lateral flow coronavirus test online.

The self-test kits - also available to volunteers -will be delivered directly to people's home addresses.

It is hoped that by making the tests more readily available, it will help identify asymptomatic cases of the virus and stop the spread of infection.

The kits, which give results in 30 minutes, can already be picked up from certain test sites across the country.

Each person will be able to collect or receive a delivery of two packs of seven self-test kits. It is recommended that individuals test themselves twice a week, with every result recorded on the UK Government portal.

