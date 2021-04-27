Police in Neath search for joyrider suspects of stolen scooters

Police in Neath are looking for three teenagers in connection with the theft of three mobility scooters from Gnoll Country Park.

Officers believe they were stolen some time between the evening of Sunday 25th into the early hours of Monday 26th April.

Three teenagers were reported driving the scooters through Neath town centre and along the canal area at around 1.30pm on Monday 26th April.

The scooters were later recovered, two of which were in the canal near Zoar's Ark, with the third located on the canal path.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.