Snowdonia National Park Authority will be urged to ditch the name of its most famous mountain in favour of another at a council meeting taking place tomorrow.

Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales at 3,560ft, draws visitors from across the world each year and is a well known landmark within the national park.

But in a motion brought by one Gwynedd county councillor, the park authorities are asked to refer to the mountain by its Welsh name, Yr Wyddfa.

The Snowdon railway making the journey up the mountain Credit: PA

The motion, brought by Councillor John Pughe Roberts states: 'That the authority hereafter uses only the authority's Welsh name for the authority and that this becomes relevant in any language i.e. ‘Parc Cenedlaethol Eryri’ and never uses ‘Snowdonia National Park’ again. The same should apply to ‘Yr Wyddfa’ - never to use the name ‘Snowdon’ for it again.'

Mr Roberts, who represents Corris and Mawddwy, explained his thinking as being ''all down to respect'' for the Welsh language and Wales.

He hopes a decision will be made at the meeting ''and that they don't kick the can down the road.''

Councillor Roberts said : “Members of the authority complain about people coming here and changing house names to English ones. I say we should lead by example. I’m proud of being a Welshman and it’s my first language so I say we should respect it.

“If you go to France or Italy or any other country they respect their language and we should do the same.”