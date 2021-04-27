What is the 'pink supermoon' and how can I see it in Wales?

The pink supermoon has been visible in the sky since Monday evening, but you will still be able to see it over the next few days.

But what exactly is it and how can we see it across Wales?

The supermoon won't actually be pink, despite its name. Credit: PA Images

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon is when the moon appears larger and brighter in the night sky than usual.

The moon has an elliptical orbit around the Earth - meaning that it doesn't go around in a circle, but more of an oval-shaped path.

This means that the moon will appear closer to Earth during parts of its orbit.

A 'supermoon' occurs when we have a full moon at the same time the moon is closer to the Earth on its elliptical orbit.

The pink supermoon will appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter over the next few nights.

The supermoon will appear larger and brighter than usual. Credit: ITV Weather

Will the moon be pink?

Despite its name, the pink super moon will not actually be pink. It's called the 'pink' supermoon as it's the super moon that's closest to the flower blossom season.

It's claimed that it's called the 'pink' moon as it takes place at the same time of the year as pink phlox flowers bloom.

The supermoon has been visible since Monday evening. Credit: PA Images

How can I see it?

The pink supermoon has been visible since Monday evening, but you will still be able to see it over the next few nights as the moon will still appear full.

Unfortunately, in Wales there will be quite a lot of cloud cover over the next few evenings, somewhat obstructing our view of the pink supermoon.

However, some clear spells have been forecast, meaning some of us may get a glimpse of the moon over the next few nights.

There is quite a lot of cloud forecast over the next few nights. Credit: ITV Weather

