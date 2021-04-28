Radio DJ Kev Johns has called his arrest for allegedly abusing a boy 40 years ago "the worst day of my life".

The radio presenter is on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court accused of two counts of indecently assaulting a 14 year old in the 1980's. He denies the charges.

When the trial started on Monday the jury heard evidence that Johns allegedly encouraged a teenage boy to perform a sex act on him by using his charm and confidence to encourage the boy to "push the boundaries."

In cross examination, Mr Johns denied he had ever been alone with the alleged victim in the house during the period in question. He denied being the alleged abuser and said the complainant was lying.

He disputed a prosecution claim that he “selfishly and arrogantly” grasped the opportunity for sexual gratification as a 20-year-old, rather than as the older Kevin Johns who was part of the Swansea “glitterati.”

Johns said that throughout his life he had "worked and fought to protect children from situations like this."

He told the jury, "I feel sorry for anyone who has gone through that situation but it was nothing to do with me."

The defendant became emotional as he was quizzed by the prosecutor. He asked her, ”Why do you say these things?”

Sixty-year-old Johns denies two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 16.

Kevin 'Kev' Johns, of Gorseinon, Swansea, described how he had worked for radio station Swansea Sound since 1991 but his contract was not renewed at the end of last year. He also said he hosted charity events in the city and appeared in pantomime.

Questioned by his barrister Matthew Roberts about whether he was guilty, he replied ”Not at all, no.”

He said he had also hosted events when the public and police were honoured for bravery and had fundraised for Childline and the NSPCC.

Johns, who’d been to London Bible College before being asked to work at a church in Liverpool, called the allegations “nonsense.”

But prosecutor Elen Owen claimed to the ex-preacher, ”Your sins have found you out?”

He replied ”No.”

The trial continues and is expected to last until Friday.