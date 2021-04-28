Ryan Giggs is to appear in court charged with assaulting two women

Wales Manager Ryan Giggs is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court after being charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Giggs, 47, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to a woman at his home in the Worsley area of Greater Manchester last November.

He has also been charged with the common assault of another woman during the same alleged incident.

He faces an additional charge of engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour.

After the announcement of the charges on Friday, Giggs denied the allegations. He said: "I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations.

"I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name."

The CPS said it made the decision to charge Giggs "after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police."

It added: "Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant's right to a fair trial."

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced caretaker boss Robert Page will manage the country at this summer's European Championship finals.