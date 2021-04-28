Snowdon: Park bosses decide to stick to English name of Wales' highest peak

Snowdon, Wales' highest mountain, will not see an official rebrand to its Welsh name Yr Wyddfa after the national park failed to support the move.

Instead the idea will be discussed by a special “task and finish” group which has been set up to discuss the use of Welsh names.

A notice of motion moved by Councillor John Pughe Roberts was defeated at a meeting of Snowdonia National Park Authority on Wednesday.

He had urged that the mountain, which stands at 3,560 feet, should be called Yr Wyddfa - “never to use the name Snowdon for it again.” He had also proposed that the authority should be known by its Welsh name of Parc Cenedlaethol Eryri.

Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales at 3,560ft, draws visitors from across the world each year Credit: PA

Councillor Roberts, 58, who is also a farmer described it as a "question of respect for the Welsh language."

Following the meeting, he said “I’m disappointed but not surprised that they’ve kicked the can down the road.

“This could go on for years, though I believe a petition of support is starting. In my opinion it’s all a question of respect for the Welsh language.”

The Park Authority chairman, Councillor Wyn Ellis-Jones said the park is "committed to protect and promote the use of native place names."

He said, “Members will consider these issues once the task and finish group is able to make recommendations. The authority is committed to protect and promote the use of native place names for everyday use and future generations.”