This month has been the frostiest April in Wales for more than 50 years, according to the latest figures from The Met Office.

Wales has recorded an average of 10.8 days of air frost so far this month.

The average number of frosty days we should expect in Wales in April is 3.6 days.

The previous record in Wales was 9.5 days in 1968.

April has been more frosty than usual both for Wales and the UK as a whole. Credit: Paul Hoskins on Flickr

In comparison, the UK as a whole has had the frostiest April for the last 61 years, with an average of 13 days of frost reported so far this month, topping the 11 days seen in April 1960.

The UK average for April is just 4.7 days of air frost.

The Met Office has recorded more frosty days than average so far in April. Credit: Andy Gocher on Flickr

Some spots in Wales saw a large rise in the number of frosty days so far this month.

The frosty and dry conditions this month haven't been great for gardeners, growers and farmers.

Whilst we've had some frost-free nights and more rainfall over the last few days, more frosty nights are forecast ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend in Wales.

Here are some of the latest figures from The Met Office:

Wales has recorded higher than average frosty days so far this month. Credit: Craig Crawford on Flickr

Capel Curig

The Met Office says it has so far recorded 16 frosty days at Capel Curig this month. This is much higher than the April average which is 4.5 days of air frost.

Sennybridge

Similarly, Sennybridge also recorded 16 frosty day so far this month. However, the April average here is usually 6.1 days of frost.

Cardiff

Whilst Cardiff doesn't tend to have many frosty days in April, this month has been unusually frosty for the city.

So far an average of 5 frosty days has been recorded this month - the April average is just 1.8 days.