Emergency service crews have been commended for their 'exceptional teamwork' after desperately rescuing a pensioner and his great-granddaughter who were stuck in sinking mud at Llanelli beach.

The 71-year-old, three-year-old and dog were trapped, with the man lying on his back in the mud - struggling to breathe - with the toddler crying on his lap.

Officers have described the 'urgent' rescue mission on Wednesday 21 April trying to reach the pair.

The little girl was crying, and was clearly frightened and cold.

Emergency teams initially failed to reach them due to the distance between crews and the causalities.

The sinking sand meant they couldn't' get any closer.

At this point the 71-year-old man was suffering and 'struggling to breathe at times' and the toddler was 'very cold' and 'crying'.

Sergeant Ben Ashton said: “By this point, the little girl was getting very cold, and the team was a considerable distance from their vehicles and first aid kits.

“PC Aled Davies showed great initiative in tying a foil blanket to a rope and throwing it across so the man could wrap it around his great-granddaughter to keep her warm.

“He was also suffering and was struggling to breathe at times, making the rescue even more urgent.”

The man was being constantly reassured to try and lessen the risk of panic and getting stuck deeper in the mud.

Staff from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were then able to get the little girl on to the nearby rocks while the mission then turned to freeing the man.

The girl was comforted and held while her great-grandfather was put onto a life raft.

The pair and dog were then winched and taken back to shore.

The man was taken to hospital to be checked over and the little girl was returned to her family.

Praising the team, Chief Inspector Stuart Bell said: “The Officers, PCSOs and Special Constables who responded to this call showed exceptional teamwork in making their way swiftly to the man and his granddaughter, coordinating with partners to ensure a safe rescue, and supporting the family, who must have found this a harrowing event.

“Their hard work, efforts and ability to stay calm under pressure resulted in the best outcome – ensuring the safety of two people in distress.”

