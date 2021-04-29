play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch the third episode of Election Cuppa with Adrian and Andrea

In the third instalment of ITV Cymru Wales' newest vodcast, Adrian and Andrea chew over the latest developments in Welsh politics as we enter the last lap in the race to polling day on May 6.

They discuss Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Wrexham on Monday and what, if any, effect the controversy and allegations engulfing Downing Street could have on the Welsh Conservatives' Senedd elections bid.

There's a look ahead to the BBC leaders' debate on Thursday night and Adrian explains how campaigning has changed in coronavirus times.

All of that and a rare insight into how Adrian and Andrea prepare for these huge jobs in broadcasting and get their heads round all those facts and figures.