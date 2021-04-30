The Court of Appeal has refused to increase the sentence of a Cwmbran pensioner who was jailed for strangling his wife to death during the first lockdown.

Anthony Wiliams told the police that he "literally choked the living daylights" out of his wife Ruth, 67, at their home on the morning of March 28 last year, after he "snapped" following a period of feeling depressed and anxious.

The 70 year-old was jailed for five years in February after he was cleared of murder but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

His sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General's Office under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Ruth Williams was strangled by her husband Anthony in March last year. Credit: PA

At a hearing in London on 30 April, Lord Justice Bean dismissed the application describing Mrs Williams' killing as a "very atypical case of homicide".

He said: "His actions were wholly explained by his illness. That illness was undiagnosed and untreated.

"This is not in our view properly classified as a case of domestic abuse. There was no history of controlling behaviour or coercive behaviour or any previous incidents of violence or abuse. Quite the contrary."

The appeal was heard by Lord Justice Bean and two other judges.

