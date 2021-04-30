Police have warned of a planned violent disorder in Aberystwyth this weekend.

Dyfed Powys Police have said they are expecting the "disorder" to involve people from Welshpool and Aberystwyth.

Police said they will be allocating extra resources to the area and the behaviour will "not be tolerated."

Inspector Matthew Price said: “The situation is being constantly reviewed, and more information is being gathered. Dyfed-Powys Police is pro-actively working to prevent any opportunities for this to take place, and policing plans are being implemented in both Aberystwyth and Welshpool, which will see extra resources patrolling these areas to monitor this closely.

"Our colleagues in British Transport Police are also assisting us in this operation, and will be keeping a close eye on the rail network between both locations this weekend.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and should anyone get involved in violence or disorder such as this, robust action will be taken against them.”

This comes as emergency services, councils and businesses prepare for a busy bank holiday weekend.

It is the first weekend that hospitality has been allowed to open outside in Wales this year.

The RNLI has reminded people to respect the water as their lifeguard return to some of Wales most popular beaches.

Vinny Vincent, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Swansea said they expect far more people out enjoying the coastline from the weekend.

He said: "Coastal areas provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open spaces but it’s important to remember it can be an unpredictable and dangerous environment, particularly during spring and early summer when air temperatures are warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock.

"This is why the RNLI are reminding anyone entering the water to take extra care and avoid unnecessary risks as early season conditions are more challenging.

"If possible, visit a lifeguarded beach and if entering the water always stay between the red and yellow flags - this is the area that’s carefully monitored by the RNLI lifeguards throughout the day. If you find yourself in trouble in the water, raise your hand and call for help. If you see someone else in trouble, as hard as it may be, never attempt the rescue yourself – alert a lifeguard or call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Swansea Council have said they're working alongside police and businesses on how to safely open hospitality venues.

"As usual we'll be working with our police partners in the joint enforcement teams over the weekend visiting venues to provide further support. From previous experience of emerging from lockdowns we've found almost all businesses are keen to follow the rules and act on our guidance.

"However, we will take joint enforcement action where necessary to ensure people are safe and to prevent the spread of the virus."