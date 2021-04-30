Radio DJ Kevin Johns has been found not guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy 40 years ago.

Mr Johns, 60, denied two counts of indecent assault on a 14-year-old boy in Swansea in the 1980s.

When the verdict was delivered at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday morning, Mr Johns whispered "thank you, thank you" to the jury from the dock.

Judge, Timothy Petts, told Mr Johns: "You leave with your good name intact and without a mark on your reputation."

Kevin Johns had a daily breakfast radio show in Swansea and was also an announcer for Swansea City FC.

Mr Johns hosted a daily breakfast show on Swansea Sound for 25 years and was the stadium announcer for Swansea City FC at the Liberty Stadium.

He regularly appeared in pantomime, including in Swansea's Grand Theatre, and was awarded an MBE in 2013.

During the trial, Mr Johns denied he had ever been alone with the complainant and said the accuser was lying.

Mr Johns said that throughout his life he had "worked and fought to protect children from situations like this."

He told the jury, "I feel sorry for anyone who has gone through that situation but it was nothing to do with me."