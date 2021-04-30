Wales women drawn against France as 2023 World Cup qualifying groups announced

The teams Wales will face in their 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign have been announced.

Wales will play France, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Estonia in their bid to reach the tournament in Australia and New Zealand and are ranked second in the group.

The campaign will be Gemma Grainger's first as manager after she succeeded former manager Jayne Ludlow, who left the position in January after more than six years at the helm.

Speaking at the time of her appointment, she said it was an opportunity ''to write a new chapter and build on the story of women's football in Wales.''

The campaign will be Gemma Grainger's first as manager Credit: PA

Wales, who have not yet qualified for any major tournament, will be hoping for a change in fortunes this time around.

The qualifying matches are set to take place in September this year.

