Welsh Government confirm latest lockdown restrictions will be eased from Monday

The latest easing of lockdown restrictions, allowing two households to meet indoors and the reopening of gyms, has been confirmed by the Welsh Government.

Last week, First Minister Mark Drakeford proposed the easing of restrictions if coronavirus rates continued to improve.

Case rates in Wales are currently at 12 per 100,000, with 36 new cases and no deaths reported in the latest figures released by Public Health Wales.

The changes being confirmed will happen from Monday May 3, with Wales moving fully into Alert Level 3.

The easing of restrictions include:

Gyms, fitness facilities, leisure centres, spas and swimming pools can reopen.

Extended households will be possible, allowing two households to come together to form an exclusive bubble who can meet and have contact indoors.

Organised children’s indoor activities can recommence, such as sporting, cultural and wider recreational groups and clubs. Children’s birthday parties, or wider gatherings of families and friends in private homes are still not allowed.

Organised indoor activities for adults can also recommence for up to 15 people, including, exercise classes and swimming lessons.

Community Centres can reopen.

Swimming pools will reopen from Monday Credit: PA

Confirming the easing of restrictions, Mark Drakeford said: “The public health situation continues to improve and our vaccination programme remains a success. Thanks to the efforts of people across Wales, we are in a position to further ease the restrictions, in the way we have previously signalled, to allow more elements of normal life to return.

“However, the virus has not gone away. We all still need to take those vitally important steps, that we are now all so familiar with, to protect ourselves and each other from this dreadful virus – by self-isolating if we have symptoms, by taking up the offer of a Covid vaccine, washing our hands regularly, wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces, following social distancing rules, limiting the number of people we meet socially outdoors, and only meeting with those we live with indoors.

“By working together, by following these rules, the quicker we will return to normality. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe.”

Two households can meet indoors from Monday Credit: PA

Speaking last week when the proposed easing of restrictions were announced, Welsh Conservative Senedd Leader, Andrew RT Davies said: “The great British vaccination programme is protecting more and more lives every day and gives us the ability to restore freedoms in a safe but accelerated manner.

“Pressure from the Welsh public and Welsh Conservatives have forced Labour ministers to act, but there is still more they can do in accelerating the roadmap with the safe resumption of activities such as outdoor hospitality and gyms.

"It's clear with Labour it's all about the politics, never the science, but the Welsh Conservatives have a detailed roadmap out of lockdown to end the political games.

"We will continue to protect lives through vaccination, and importantly get Wales on the road to recovery.”

Also reacting to the news last week, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS said: “Plaid Cymru has been pressing the case for gyms to reopen as quickly and as safely as is possible because they are crucial for people’s mental health and well-being.

“We have all made sacrifices over the last few months and I am grateful to the people of Wales for all they have done to get us to this point.

On Monday, outdoor hospitality reopened in Wales

On Monday, restaurants, pubs, cafes and bars reopened across Wales outdoors as part of the last easing of restrictions.

It was the first time hospitality businesses could serve customers with more than just takeaway service since before last Christmas.

The next review of the coronavirus restrictions is due by 13 May, after the Senedd elections.

Read more: