Detectives investigating the death of Tomasz Waga in January have arrested two more men on suspicion of his murder.

The men, one aged 24 from Enfield in London and the other aged 41 from Fairwater in Cardiff have been taken to Cardiff Bay police station where they are being questioned.

Three other men have already been charged in connection with his death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

South Wales Police has already offered rewards of £5,000 to anyone who can provide information about three wanted men in connection with the murder of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff.

The 23-year-old's body was discovered by a member of the public on January 28 in Westville Road, Penylan having suffered a ''sustained assault.''

Earlier that day Tomasz had travelled from Dagenham to a property on Newport Road, Cardiff, where a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm.

Police later found a cannabis factory at the property and believe his death is linked to organised crime.

Three suspects remain wanted for questioning:

Josif Nushi who is 26 years old

Mihal Dhana who is 27 years old

Gledis Mehalla who is 19 years old

The men have links with Lushnje in Albania, Yorkshire, specifically Bradford and Huddersfield, north west London and Bristol.

They are thought to have fled Cardiff on Friday January 29.

A number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation but attention is now focusing on a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

The Mercedes, which has links to the three wanted men, was seen in Cardiff on the day of the murder but has not been seen since. It could contain vital evidence and help lead officers to the outstanding suspects.