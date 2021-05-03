Bangor becomes first city in Wales to be granted 'non-plastic community' status

Bangor has become the first city in Wales to be granted 'non-plastic community' status.

The city has been awarded the title by marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS).

Bangor has been recognised for the work being done to reduce the environmental impact of one-off plastics.

It now joins many other communities across the UK that are 'leading the way in tackling the removal of plastics'.

Harry Riley, a former Bangor University student started the campaign while studying for a degree in Biology.

Harry said: “Bangor has always been at the forefront of research on plastic, and as a student it was an honor to meet and work with Dr Christian Dunn.

"I had the desire to make a difference to the city I had come to love. Dr Dunn became part of the steering group alongside local Councilors and then the Students' Union President.”

Elin Walker Jones, Mark Burrow, Harry Riley and Catrin Wager.

Harry and the Steering Group managed to attract followers through social media and successfully ran several events including litter picking and beach clean-ups.

The team has also raised awareness of the environmental impact of plastics through a number of educational events.

Councilor Catrin Wager said: “As a local member representing Bangor I am aware that waste issues are a huge concern for residents".

One business owner that has pledged to reduce use of single-use plastics is Christophere Jere who runs the Belle Vue, Tap & Spile and Pavilion Café on the pier in Bangor.

As a business, it makes sense for us to commit to reducing our one-off use of plastics as that is what our customers want. Christophere Jere

He said: “I know my customers are concerned about environmental issues, and I have been contacted by many customers asking me to swap plastic straw with some paper for example.

"As a business, it makes sense for us to commit to reducing our one-off use of plastics as that is what our customers want.

"But it also has a positive impact on reducing the potential for litter on our streets as well as taking action against climate change.”

The Surfers Against Sewage Non-Plastic Communities network aims to ensure that the communities are free of one-off plastics.

Harry Riley added: "There is still a lot of work to be done in making Bangor truly "plastic free" and unfortunately, like so many other projects, the pandemic has slowed down for the time being.

“But we're looking for enthusiastic locals, young people or students to get involved and use this status as encouragement and drive to do this!"

Read more: