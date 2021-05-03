DVLA staff to hold fresh strikes over Covid-safety concerns

Workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea are to press ahead with fresh strikes in a dispute over Covid-related safety.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at the site in South Wales will walk out for four days from Tuesday 4 May following industrial action last month.

The union is calling for a reduction in the number of staff who need to go into the office to work after concerns were raised following a number of coronavirus cases last year.

The union said that despite extensive negotiations to resolve the dispute, DVLA is insisting more than 2,000 people go into the Swansea office every day.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "It is the unreasonable and crass behaviour of DVLA senior management which has led to the latest round of stoppages.

"DVLA and ministers need to understand the levels of fear, anger and determination within the workplace and that our union will support staff every step of the way in their fight for a just settlement."

These strikes are not the first after hundreds of workers walked out at the start of April over Covid-safety concerns.

A DVLA spokesman said it was disappointing the PCS was pushing ahead for a second round of industrial action, adding that cases of Covid-19 among DVLA staff remained very low.

"DVLA has ensured that it has followed Welsh Government guidance at every single point throughout the pandemic having consistently worked with Public Health Wales, Environmental Health and Swansea Bay Health Board to introduce a wide range of safety measures.

"This has enabled DVLA staff to continue to deliver essential services to the public right across the UK in a Covid-19 secure way.

"DVLA's online services will operate as normal during this period of strike action and we advise customers to use those wherever possible.

"Those posting paper applications to DVLA or trying to reach our contact centre are likely to experience delays."

