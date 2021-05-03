Final campaign push as Senedd Election race enters final few days

As the Senedd Election draws closer, the parties fighting for control of the Senedd enter their final days of campaigning.

On Thursday 6 May, people across Wales will be able to cast their ballot for the party they want to lead the country.

The three main Welsh party leaders have just three days left to gain as many supporters as possible.

Mark Drakeford, leader of the Welsh Labour party, Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru and Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives will be visiting key battle grounds before voters head to polling stations on Thursday.

Today Prime Minister Boris Johnson was out and about alongside Andrew RT Davies, in his second visit to Wales during this election campaign.

He joined campaigners in Barry to promote the Welsh Conservatives in their fight for control of the Senedd.

He told ITV News Wales he was committed to supporting the transport infrastructure promised by the Welsh Conservatives, but failed to promise the £2bn needed for the road building pledge.

He was then spotted making ice creams in Barry - donning a Welsh face mask.

Elsewhere, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price visited Caerphilly to announce the parties "jobs, jobs, jobs" mantra.

Adam Price attended Kautex Textron Dyffryn industrial estate in Ystrad Mynach where 200 jobs are 'at risk' to announce plans to create up to 60,000 jobs in 'key sectors such as public service, infrastructure and energy.'

Speaking to ITV Wales this morning, Adam Price said: "We've got to put the Welsh economy on a new path to economic success.

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford was also out this bank holiday Monday to promote his party's pledges.

He was in Swansea to reinstate his pledge of creating new jobs if Labour was to hold onto the Senedd.

