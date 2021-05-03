Man arrested after swan killed and two others seriously injured

Police are investigating after a swan was reportedly killed and two others were seriously injured in Rhyl on Sunday 2 May.

A young man has been arrested in connection with the 'cruelty to swans incident'.

The juvenile man from the Rhyl area is currently in police custody and being interviewed by officers from North Wales Police and RSPCA.

The three swans were reportedly stoned at the lagoon of Rhyl Golf Club at around 8pm on Sunday - killing one and leaving the others seriously-injured.

Officers from North Wales Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

They are still trying to identify another man they want to speak to in connection with the events.

The two seriously injured swans are currently being cared for at a local vets.

Inspector Chris Jolley said: “This is an appalling incident of cruelty. We are working directly with the RSPCA and urge anyone who may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation to come forward.

“We are aware of footage that is currently circulating social media and would urge anybody who may have information, or who may be able to identify the two males, to contact us immediately.

An updated statement reads:

"Officers have arrested a juvenile male from the Rhyl area in connection to the cruelty to swans incident reported to us this morning (Monday).

"The male is presently in police detention and is being interviewed by Police and RSPCA officers.

"Further enquiries are ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to trace the other male involved.

"Thank you to everyone who has made contact with us or who has shared our appeal."

