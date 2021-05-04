'End of an era' as more Debenhams stores in Wales close up shop for final time

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Two more Debenhams stores in Wales are closing today as the chain prepare to shut all their shops across the country.

The chain announced in January that all physical stores will close permanently after agreeing the sale of the brand to online retailer Boohoo.

In a £55 million deal, Boohoo will relaunch the department store as an online-only operation.

Staff on their final day at one store in Bangor Credit: ITV Wales

On Monday, its Bangor and Newport stores will close their shutters for the last time. Branches in Llanelli, Carmarthen, Llandudno and Wrexham closed yesterday.

Four employees in the Bangor store, many of whom have worked for the chain for over 30 years, described the closure as an ''end of an era.''

Mary, who has worked for the store for nearly 18 years, said: ''We've all been very proud to work for the store.

''It's really very sad but everyone has seen a change in the high street and it was probably inevitable.''

Joanna, who has been with Debenhams for 46 years, believes this will spell the end of the high street.

She said: ''There won't be a high street.

''I've worked for Debenhams for 46 years and seen so many changes but there'll be no high street soon.''

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Next earmarked for closure are Cardiff's and Swansea's stores which are set to shut on May 15.

Victoria Fox worked in Cardiff's city centre store in the cosmetics department, describing the team she worked with as ''like a family.''

She said: ''It's a very sad shame that it's closing down.

''Debenhams has been around now for nearly 250 years and even growing up it was an integral part of the retail horizon.

''I've got many fond memories of going into Debenhams as a kid with my parents so it's very very sad that it's closing down.

''I don't think Debenhams will be the last store to close on the high street, I think it'll be the start of many more closures unfortunately.''