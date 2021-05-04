The family of a north Wales man are concerned he may have been assaulted prior to being found dead in a Mexico hotel pool, an inquest has heard.Charlie Michael Christopher Hopkins was found at a hotel in Tulum and pronounced dead at around 2am on 9 April.On Tuesday, an inquest opening at Ruthin County Hall heard how the student, from Buckley, Flintshire, was formally identified by a photograph on his German health card.The coroner said an investigation carried out in Mexico concluded that Mr Hopkins had died of respiratory failure due to drowning and that he also had a fractured skull.

He added that often only limited information is available when a death occurs abroad, but said it was sufficient enough to determine Mr Hopkins' death as unnatural.

John Gittins, coroner for north Wales east and central, said: "Some concerns were also raised by the family indicating that they feared Mr Hopkins had been assaulted in some manner in Mexico as a result of some intelligence his friends had received from him prior to his death.

"Because of that, I requested further enquiries be made by North Wales Police."

A forensic Home Office postmortem was carried out after Mr Hopkins' body had been repatriated to the UK.

A provisional cause of death was given as blunt force head injury and drowning, consistent with a fall from height.

Mr Gittins added: "The information currently from Mexico is that there is allegedly - and I use that word deliberately - CCTV footage, whereby Mr Hopkins is seen to enter a hotel swimming pool from a height (from the second floor of the establishment).

"However, that CCTV footage is being retained by the authorities in Mexico at this present time, and therefore I am not yet in a position to ascertain whether or not that is an accurate account as to how Mr Hopkins may have come by his death."

The coroner said that he's requested efforts be made to obtain a copy of the CCTV footage through North Wales Police.

But he said it "may be some time before any worthwhile and credible evidence is made available from the authorities in Mexico".

The inquest has been adjourned pending further investigations.