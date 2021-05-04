More than 700 cannabis plants discovered by police at Cardiff property

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Police have seized more than 700 cannabis plants from a house in the Riverside area of Cardiff.

On Monday 4 May, a police van was seen loading up with bags of evidence from the property on Brook Street.

A number of South Wales Police vehicles and officers were at the scene removing the plants.

Images show stacks of evidence bags being taken from the property.

Police said the property had been made safe and officers are continuing their enquiries.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police, said: "A large cannabis factory was discovered in a property in Brook Street on Sunday, May 2.

"The property has been made safe and more than 700 plants, and equipment, have been removed.

"Enquiries are on-going to identify those involved in the production."