More than 700 cannabis plants discovered by police at Cardiff property
Police have seized more than 700 cannabis plants from a house in the Riverside area of Cardiff.
On Monday 4 May, a police van was seen loading up with bags of evidence from the property on Brook Street.
A number of South Wales Police vehicles and officers were at the scene removing the plants.
Police said the property had been made safe and officers are continuing their enquiries.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Police, said: "A large cannabis factory was discovered in a property in Brook Street on Sunday, May 2.
"The property has been made safe and more than 700 plants, and equipment, have been removed.
"Enquiries are on-going to identify those involved in the production."