Pupils at two Flintshire schools have been instructed to learn from home due to the presence of "unauthorised visitors" on a shared school campus.

Alun School and Ysgol Maes Garmon, in Mold, issued a shared statement informing parents that the schools would be closed on Tuesday.

A number of caravans were reported to have arrived at Alun School in Mold on Sunday evening, next to Mold Leisure Centre, with at least five remaining at the site on Monday afternoon.

North Wales Police said it was aware of "Travellers" on the site and had instructed them to leave.

A statement on Alun School's website said: "Due to unauthorised visitors on the Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon shared campus, both schools will be closed to pupils and staff on Tuesday 4 May.

"Remote learning will be in place and pupils should follow their usual timetable.

"The school understands the disruption that this will cause for pupils and families.

"We are working closely with the Council and North Wales Police to resolve the issues on site as soon as possible.

"Further information will follow regarding arrangements for later in the week and provision for families entitled to Free School Meals."

Alun School said in a statement it was working closely with the police and the council to resolve the situation Credit: Daily Post Wales

North Wales Police said in a statement issued on Monday that the group had been asked to leave the area and that the "matter is in hand".

It said: "We would like to reassure the local community that we are aware of the Travellers which are currently at Alun School in Mold and the matter is in hand.

"The group have been served notice to leave and we are actively utilising legal powers and are working closely with our colleagues at Flintshire County Council."