Cardiff takeaway served food despite cockroach infestation, court told

A Cardiff restaurant owner who "ignored" hygiene warnings and continued to serve customers during a cockroach infestation has been given a suspended jail term.

Food hygiene officers from Cardiff Council visited Flame Grillhouse on Clare Road, where they found dead and live cockroaches in the kitchen, food preparation area and front of house.Owner Mohammed Hussain was told by pest controllers to close his business for the building to be deep-cleaned, but he failed to carry out the request and carried on trading.A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday heard customers' health could have been put at serious risk as a result.Describing the inspection, prosecutor Nik Strobl said: "There was evidence of full life cycle cockroach infestation at the business. There were live and dead cockroaches found at various stages of maturity."He added that despite being told about the infestation, Hussain failed to undertake cleaning of his business and continued to serve food.

A judge said there would have been a "serious risk" to public health.

The defendant later voluntarily agreed to close the restaurant, and on 3 September another inspection was carried out, which satisfied the officers the infestation had been eradicated.

The restaurant has since reopened and currently has a four-star hygiene rating.Defence barrister William Bebb said his client fully accepted responsibility for the infestation and wished to apologise to the court.

Sentencing, Judge Niclas Parry said: "There would have been a serious risk to public health. Salmonella, E. Coli and typhoid fever can all be caused when cockroaches and human consumption cross paths."The matter is aggravated by you paying lip service to your obligations and you ignoring more than one warning. You were aware there was an issue, but you let it fester."Hussain was sentenced to four months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours' unpaid work and to pay £750 in costs.