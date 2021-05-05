Senedd Election 2021: How to vote and when to expect the results
With less than twenty four hours to go until the polls open, here's everything you need to know about the elections, from how to cast your vote to when to expect the results.
Where and when can I vote?
The Senedd elections will take place on Thursday, May 6th.
You should have received a polling card through the post by now, letting you know where your polling station is. The polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm and you can turn up to cast your vote whenever is convenient for you.
But, because of social distancing and Covid regulations, you could expect some queues, so remember to give yourself plenty of time to cast your vote. It's also recommended that you bring your own pen or pencil to the polling station.
How do I vote?
For the Senedd election, everyone over 16 years-old will receive two ballot papers.
The first vote will be for your constituency candidate. You simply put a cross by your preferred candidate's name.
The second ballot is your regional vote. For this one, you vote for a party to represent you.
This year, over eighteens will also be voting in the Police and Crime Commissioner election. This election was due to be held last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
You will receive another ballot paper for this election, where you can vote for your first and second choice candidate. But, you can only choose one, if you prefer.
When will we get the results?
This year, for the first time since 1999, there won't be any overnight counts. Instead, votes will start getting counted on Friday morning.
For these elections, it is very difficult to predict when the results will be announced. Because of the circumstances of the pandemic, authorities are unsure how long it will take to count votes while also keeping to social distancing requirements.
It is expected that some constituency results will be announced from 1.30pm, with the majority expected to be announced around 5.00pm.
Estimated declaration times have always come with a warning and should only be taken only as a rough guide, but here are some predicted times for some constituencies:
Aberavon 5.00pm
Bridgend 5.00pm
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr 1.30pm
Carmarthen West and Pembrokeshire South 6.00pm
Clwyd South 7.00pm
Gower 2.30pm
Llanelli 1.30pm
Monmouth 5.00pm
Neath 5.00pm
Ogmore 5.00pm
Preseli Pembrokeshire 6.00pm
Rhondda 2.00pm
Swansea East 2.30pm
Swansea West 2.30pm
Vale of Clwyd 2.00pm
Wrexham 7.00pm
These are only potential estimations and could change if, for example there was a recount in a constituency due to the results being very close between candidates.
As the regional seats are dependent on the constituency results, these are expected later on in the evening.
Read more: