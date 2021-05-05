There are less than 24 hours left before polls open for the Senedd Election 2021, meaning parties fighting for control of the Senedd have just one day left to campaign.

Election day is Thursday 6 May with polling stations set to open from 7am to 10pm.

The three main party leaders are visiting key battle-ground seats across Wales today, in a final bid to gain voters.

Today on Wednesday 5 May, Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford will be in the Vale of Glamorgan on the eve of poll day.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price will deliver his party's final pitch to voters in Cross Hands.

Expected to join Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies in Rhyl will be Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Welsh Lib Dems' Jane Dodds will be in Brecon.

An exclusive poll for ITV Wales suggests that the Conservatives have gained support in the final days of the election campaign.

The results show Labour could match their share of the vote seen five years ago but would still lose seats due to a stronger performance by the Conservatives.

The poll, conducted by YouGov, found that Plaid Cymru are in third place, also matching the support they had in the last Senedd election.

Compared with last month's poll, Labour are up by 1% point in the constituency contest but the Conservatives have gained five percentage points.

Plaid have slipped by four percentage points - and none of the smaller parties have made any progress.

But what is the Welsh Government?

Following a referendum, the Welsh government was established in 1999 to give people more power over key issues such as education, health, transport, housing, social services, Welsh language policy, agriculture and public services.

The role of the Senedd is to hold the Welsh Government to account by overseeing decisions made, making and scrutinising laws and agreeing Welsh Taxes.

The Welsh Parliament, also known as Senedd Cymru, is made up of 60 elected members.

The Senedd is based in Cardiff Bay and is separate from the House of Commons in London which approves new laws and taxes and holds the Government to account for the whole of the UK.

The election will decide who forms the next Welsh Government which is responsible for public services like hospitals, schools and transport in Wales.

How does the voting system work?

Every person is represented by five members of the Senedd. One member for their constituency and four for the region of Wales where they live.

During a Senedd election, people will have two votes:

A constituency vote, which will be the first vote on the ballot paper and will be the person someone wants to represent them and their local area.

40 out of the 60 members of the Senedd will represent individual areas of Wales (constituencies)

A Regional vote, which will be the second vote on the ballot paper. This vote is for who someone wants to represent their region of Wales. 20 members of the Senedd represent the five regions of Wales:

South Wales East

South Wales Central

South Wales West

Mid and West Wales

North Wales

Throughout the run-up to the election, the Senedd is hosting free online sessions which are open to anyone wanting to find out more about voting in the 2021 election.

