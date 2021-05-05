Sixth police officer investigated after Mohamud Mohammed Hassan death

A misconduct notice has been served on a sixth police officer during an investigation into the death of a Cardiff man hours after he left police custody.

Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, 24, was arrested at his Newport Road flat on the evening of January 8 on suspicion of a breach of the peace, and taken to Cardiff Bay police station.

He was released the next morning without charge, but was found dead at home later that day. A post-mortem later failed to establish a cause.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking into the circumstances of Mr Hassan's death and his contact with South Wales Police beforehand.

In a statement, the IOPC said it has now served a misconduct notice on a custody sergeant who was on duty during Mr Hassan's detention.

It relates to the quality of a risk assessment undertaken on Mr Hassan when he was in custody, the IOPC added.

Notices have previously been served on four other police officers and one custody detention officer as part of the investigation.

One of the police officer notices is at gross misconduct level, while the remainder are at misconduct level.

Three of the notices relate to when Mr Hassan was in custody at Cardiff Bay police station, and two concern the actions of officers who attended the Newport Road address on the evening of Mr Hassan’s arrest.

A misconduct notice is served to make an officer aware that they are being investigated, and does not necessarily mean they have done anything wrong.

The highest sanction that can be imposed if an officer is subsequently found to have breached professional standards at misconduct level is a written warning. At gross misconduct level, the most serious outcome is dismissal.

IOPC Director for Wales Catrin Evans has previously asked people to be patient while the investigation runs its course.

