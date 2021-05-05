Young people under the age of 30 have been given coronavirus jabs after being invited for appointments by their local health board.

On Tuesday afternoon, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said people aged 18 to 30 could book appointments online before heading to the Venue Cymru centre in Llandudno for a first jab through the evening.

Dozens were seen queuing outside the facility as they awaited their vaccine.

Young people living in Gwynedd will also soon have a chance to get a jab by booking.The health board said: "People aged between 18 – 29 who live in the Dwyfor and Meirionnydd areas of Gwynedd are invited to book their appointment for their first vaccination."Clinics administering the Pfizer vaccine will be held at Ysbyty Alltwen and in Dolgellau to vaccinate this younger age group during May."They said the Ysbyty Alltwen dates would be May 14, 15 and 16, while jabs would be given in Dolgellau on May 21.

The health board warned of a "growing number" of missed appointments and said that, although no doses were wasted, it used NHS resources Credit: PA Images

It comes after it was confirmed that some teenagers and people in their twenties will be getting their Covid-19 jabs ahead of some older people in North Wales.The change in policy was the result of advice recommending that under-30s are offered an alternative coronavirus vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab.Vaccination invitations are now being issued on the basis of vaccine availability and not solely according to age, the health board said.

However, the health board warned that they were seeing "a growing problem"with people failing to attend vaccination appointments.

They said: "Vaccines are never thrown away, but each missed appointment wastes vital NHS resources and creates significant logistical challenges for our staff, who are pulled away from other duties to contact people next in line at short notice to fill appointment slots."While a small number of these missed appointments are a result of duplicate appointments, incorrect contact details or appointment letters arriving late, we know that in the vast majority of cases, it is because people have failed to notify us that they cannot attend, or do not wish to be vaccinated."

Wales was the first place in the UK to begin administering the Moderna vaccine Credit: PA Images

Latest Public Health Wales data shows that 1,864,400 have had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine; 772,527 have received a two-dose course.

The all-Wales coronavirus infection rate stands at 10.5 per 100,000 people.

The national test positivity rate is 1.1%.

Read more: