Elderly woman who was left in stranger's bed by ambulance crew has since died

An elderly woman who made global headlines after being left in a stranger's home by an ambulance crew has since died with pneumonia.

Elizabeth Mahoney was being treated for Covid-19 at County Hospital in Pontypool for 10 weeks prior to finally being discharged on Friday 12 March.

However, the 89-year-old from New Inn in Torfaen ended up being dropped off at the wrong house - more than eight miles away in Newport - where she was put to bed for the night.

The mix-up was only spotted when, hours later, someone living at the address went to check on the person under the covers and realised she wasn't their relative at all.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's frantic family - who'd gone to greet her at her own property - had become increasing concerned about where she was.

They believe her details must have been confused with those of a female patient with dementia who was also due to go home from the hospital on that same day.

The story made the news as far away as America as her son Brian sought answers from the various bodies involved as to how such a mistake could have occurred.

He spoke about losing his mum since that event.

"We lost mum on Friday, April 23, the day before my 66th birthday," said the warehouse manager from Cwmbran.

"She wasn't well when she came out of County Hospital in March - she rapidly went downhill."

"On the morning she died, the hospital rang and told us we'd better get there quick as there wasn't long left. But she was gone before we could make it."

A funeral service will be held for Elizabeth next week at Gwent Crematorium in Cwmbran.

And Brian added that, despite having had a meeting with representatives from County Hospital, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust, he's still waiting for an official explanation about why his mother was taken to the wrong address.

Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust said it is working closely with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to 'establish what happened'.

Speaking last month, Mark Smith - Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust's assistant director of operations - said they were working closely with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to 'fully understand the chain of events and establish exactly what happened'.

"We have extended a sincere apology to both families concerned for the distress caused, and will continue to liaise directly with them as the investigation progresses," he added.

