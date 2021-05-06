Family of fishermen who died on sunken vessel donate £11,500 to RNLI

The family of a fisherman who died when the fishing boat he was on went missing have donated more than £10,000 to the RNLI.

Family members of Carl McGrath, the skipper of Nicola Faith presented the gift to staff at Llandudno Station.

The £11,500 was raised by family and friends of the three crew members who all died when the boat went missing off the coast of Conwy in January.

The family met some of the volunteers who helped search for Carl and his two crewmates Ross Ballantine and Alan Minard.

Llandudno RNLI volunteers, along with Rhyl, Conwy, Beaumaris and Hoylake RNLI crews collectively spent over 90 hours searching for the missing vessel.

On Wednesday 5 May, Carl’s mum Julie, sister Lauren and partner Jake Cox said a personal thank you to the crew whilst handing over the donation.

The donation was accepted on behalf of the charity by Llandudno Station Coxswain Graham Heritage.

Mrs McGrath visited Llandudno RNLI with daughter Lauren Hynes and her partner Jake Cox. Credit: RNLI

Lauren said: "We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and so thankful for all the support we have received during such a difficult time.

"As a family we want to thank the RNLI and everyone involved in the search for the three lads, the work they have done is incredible and is indeed heart-warming.

"I am just glad we can finally lay my brother Carl, Alan and Ross to rest and we can try and rebuild our lives while remembering the memories all three have left behind.’

Alun Pari Huws, who was Duty Launching Authority when the alarm was raised said:

'The family has shown such compassion to think of all our crews when they were going through so much turmoil.

"It was not the outcome any of us had hoped and prayed for and the search deeply affected our crews.

"The funds raised will help ensure our crews can continue to go out to sea in what we anticipate to be a busy period on the coast.

‘The amount raised really is phenomenal. It has been such a pleasure to meet with the family today and show them and the community how much this kind gift is appreciated by all."

The missing fishing vessel Nicola Faith was found in early April, after going missing months before.

Alan Minard, 20, Ross Ballantine, 39, and the boat's skipper Carl McGrath, 34, had been aboard the Nicola Faith when it failed to return to port in January.

The bodies of the three men have since been found.

Alan Minard's body was found on The Wirral in north west England on 30 March - more than two months after the vessel went missing.

The bodies of the two other crew members, Ross Ballantine, 39, and Carl McGrath, 34, were also recovered from the coastline around The Wirral and Blackpool in the previous weeks.

