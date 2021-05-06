An organisation set up in 1946 to help disabled people and those with physical or mental health conditions into work is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Remploy first began its work in Bridgend after the Second World War, employing a handful of people making violins. In the last decade, it has helped nearly 30,000 people in Wales find employment. Hayley Weetch from Caldicot is one of them.

The 32-year-old has anxiety and depression and said she was "suffering really badly" with her mental health. She was struggling to find paid work and asked for support at the Job Centre. Hayley was then assigned a Remploy work coach called Julie who was able to help her with her CV and with finding the right employer.

Hayley said: "Julie was lovely. She did really helped me from the very beginning, we had a good discussion, what I wanted to do, what I wanted to gain in order for me to actually start looking for work."

Hayley made the decision to go into support work but she did not have the right qualifications to progress in that field.

She said: "It was then that Remploy actually funded for me to do two online courses, at least some I would have something behind me, to start looking for this kind of work."

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Hayley said: "Before I had my first meeting with Julie, I really was at a low point.. but since meeting with Julie, she really did help me from the get go, from building my confidence up to start looking for jobs.

"And even when I gained employment, Julie still kept in contact with me for three months giving me support to make sure I was ok with my mental health and working. Because obviously, we hit lockdown with Covid and I started a new job during Covid, which was really, really overwhelming.

"It was because of Julie, she put me on that right path because I was a little bit confused as to where where to turn. And from that, I've never looked back."

I've achieved my dreams, I think I can finally say that and it really was down to the help and support. Hayley Weetch, community substance misuse worker

Gareth Parry has worked at Remploy for 30 years

Remploy operates across all 22 local authorities in Wales with 13 offices and more than 60 outreach locations. Gareth Parry is the CEO, who has been with the company for 30 years.

He said its mission has always been "to support the employment of disabled people across the UK and particularly in Wales."

Remploy began as a manufacturing company which employed disabled people but over the years it transformed into a company supporting others into different types of employment. It also started to help those with mental health conditions and learning difficulties.

Remploy started as a manufacturing company Credit: ITV archive National Library of Wales

Gareth said the company has seen many more employers opening up opportunities for disabled people and those from disadvantaged backgrounds but that "there are still discriminatory practices with some employers".

He said: "I think it is improving slowly but we still have an education challenge to go with employers to open up more and more opportunities."

He added that some of the changes caused by the pandemic could have a positive impact.

"We're placing a lot more people into employment with home-working options and flexible working options, perhaps more so than we saw prior to the pandemic. So we're seeing contact centre type work where people are working from home, we're seeing more warehousing and distribution work.

"I think the types of work and the way we work is much going to be much more flexible in the future. That opens up lots of opportunities for disabled people who need that flexibility and need that work-life balance as well."