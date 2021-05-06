Large cannabis factory discovered in Cathays

Thursday May 6, 2021, 7:52 AM

Two large Cannabis factories have been found by police in Cathays.

Crews from South Wales Police stopped a vehicle in Cardiff which led to the discovery of dozens of cannabis plants inside two properties.

They were located by the Op Sceptre Team.

Ceiling-high plants were seen inside the rooms with dozens of electric plugs supporting large light structures.

Three men were remanded for 'being concerned in the supply of cannabis'.

Drugs were seized from the buildings including a pre-packaged kilogram bag of cannabis.

