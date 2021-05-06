play-icon Created with Sketch.

Duke of Cambridge meets volunteers and young people in Rhyl

The Duke of Cambridge has paid a visit to north Wales to meet young people and volunteers involved in a local community project.

Prince William heard from those involved a Rhyl organisation called Brighter Futures, which was set up to support local children, young people, families and older generations.

During the pandemic, the organisation aimed to help those who were isolated and shielding by delivering food, PPE, sports and IT equipment, craft materials and games.

William also helped to plant an apple tree while at the community centre.

Prince William helped plant an apple tree while in Rhyl.

Stephen Johnson, caretaker and coordinator of Brighter Futures Rhyl, said the organisation runs different groups every day, including men's and ladies' sheds, youth groups and a group for people with autism.

He said it was a shock when they found out William was going to be visiting.

"You don't believe it's going to happen to you - we've been picked and it's a good thing.

"He seemed interested in the community, he wanted to see what's going on during the pandemic, what's happened with the community."

He added that the pandemic meant people could not attend the centre, but group sessions will resume from 10 May as lockdown restrictions ease.

Ellie Wilkinson has been attended the youth group since she was around nine months old.

16-year-old Ellie Wilkinson has been attending the youth group since she was around nine months old, and now volunteers there.

"I've grown up coming here, but then obviously I've gone into young volunteering. I love it really.

"Hopefully in the future I'll become a police officer, and I just like helping the community with loads of different things."

Ellie got to speak to William, and said: "We had a nice chat with him. He's very down to earth. It was great to see him."

Prince William and Kate last visited Wales in December. Credit: PA Images

In December, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Cardiff to hear about the mental health challenges faced by university students during the pandemic.

It was the first stop on the final day of their UK-wide royal train tour.

Earlier in the year, the royal couple were in Barry Island to hear from local businesses on how the tourism sector has been impacted by Covid.

They also paid a visit to Marco's cafe, made famous by the TV series Gavin and Stacey.

During the trip, Kate Middleton was seen wearing a pair of earrings created by an independent Caerphilly jewellery designer.