Senedd candidate mistakenly left out from some ballot papers

An independent candidate in the Senedd Election was mistakenly left off some ballot papers when voters went to the polls this morning.

The individual who is standing as a list candidate for the North Wales region, was not included on ballot papers at some polling stations in Gwynedd and Ynys Môn. Ballot papers at polling stations at other constituencies in the region were not affected.

The omission was blamed on a printing error and is said to have also affected postal ballots for Gwynedd and Ynys Môn which have already been submitted for verification and counting.

In a joint statement the Regional Returning Officer for North Wales, Returning Officer for Gwynedd and Returning Officer for Ynys Môn said,

"Some people who voted before 10am will have been given an incomplete ballot paper. Regrettably these voters will not have known that they were able to vote for the independent candidate missing from their ballot paper. This error will not affect the validity of their vote. All valid votes cast today will be counted.”

"Voters are now being advised of this error as they attend their local polling stations, and are still being given the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice from the full list of nominated parties and candidates.

We are working closely with the Electoral Commission, which is providing us with advice and guidance on how we can support voters in casting their vote."

You following parties are standing for the North Wales Electoral Region

Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party

Britain's Communist Party

Welsh Conservatives

Freedom Alliance

Gwlad - The Welsh Independence Party

Plaid Cymru

Propel

ReformUK

UKIP Scrap The Assembly

Wales Green Party

Welsh Labour

Welsh Liberal Democrats

Welsh Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

