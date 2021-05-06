A taxi driver has died and two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in Gwynedd.

Police were called at 8.20am following the collision between a blue-coloured Skoda taxi and a white-coloured Peugeot van.

The indicent took place on the A494 between Rhydymain and Dolgellau.

Other emergency services were called to the scene, including the Wales Air Ambulance.

The male taxi driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female taxi passenger and the male driver of the van have both been airlifted to hospital in Stoke and are said to have life-threatening injuries.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family as they try to come to terms with what has happened, and it is very important that we establish what led to this tragic incident.

"We are appealing for witnesses, and are particularly keen on speaking to the driver of a dark blue BMW estate, that was travelling on the A494 towards the Bala area shortly before the collision.

"We also urge anybody who may have been in the area and who has dash cam footage to please get in touch."

The road has been closed and is likely to remain closed for some time. Diversions have been put in place.