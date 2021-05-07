The family of a "popular" and "well-loved" taxi driver who died after colliding with a van near Dolgellau have paid tribute to him.

62-year-old Phillip James Roberts, from the Criccieth area, was involved in a crash on the A494 between Rhydymain and Dolgellau on Thursday morning.

Police were called at 8.20am to an area of the road, and other emergency services attended the scene, including the Wales Air Ambulance.

Two other people were airlifted to hospital with what were thought to be "life-threatening" injuries.

Both are now said to be in a stable condition.

The crash took place on the A494 near Dolgellau. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Roberts' family said in a statement: "Phil 'Chips' Roberts was a much loved father, son and taid, and a well-loved character in the area, who was bought up and lived in Criccieth, but popular also through having been a local taxi driver for a number of years.

"He had many friends, always had time for a chat, and had a great sense of humour. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support through this difficult time."

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are very much with Mr Roberts' family and friends as they try and come to terms with what has happened. We also hope the two who were seriously injured make a quick recovery.

"The investigation to find out what happened yesterday morning is ongoing and anybody with information that could help us piece together the circumstances is asked to contact us immediately.

"We are no longer appealing for the driver of a blue-coloured BMW estate to contact us following yesterday’s appeal, and I would like to thank all those who have already got in touch."