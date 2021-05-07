Senedd Election 2021: Live results for Wales

As votes are counted across Wales, we bring you all the live results for the Senedd Election 2021.

We will bring you both constituency and regional results throughout Friday 7 May, however many counts will not announce results until later in the day.

This year, for the first time since 1999, there were no overnight counts due to Covid. Counts started early on Friday morning.

We will also be updating you with the latest analysis and most significant moments of the day here.

This article will be updated as results come in.

CONSTITUENCIES:

Aberavon

Aberconwy

Alyn and Deeside

Arfon

Blaenau Gwent

Brecon and Radnorshire

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff Central

Cardiff North

Cardiff South & Penarth

Cardiff West

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Carmarthen West and Pembrokeshire South

Ceredigion

Clwyd South

Clwyd West

Cynon Valley

Delyn

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Gower

Islwyn

Llanelli

Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney

Monmouth

Montgomeryshire: Conservatives - HOLD - Russell George

Con 12,013 / Plaid 4,485 / Lib Dem 4,307 / Lab 3,576 / Reform UK 549 / Gwlad 157

Neath

Newport East

Newport West

Ogmore

Pontypridd

Preseli Pembrokeshire

Rhondda

Swansea East

Swansea West

Torfaen

Vale of Clwyd

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

Ynys Mon

REGIONAL LISTS:

South Wales East

South Wales Central

South Wales West

Mid and West Wales