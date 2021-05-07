Senedd Election 2021: Live results for Wales

Follow this article for all your Senedd Election 2021 live results

As votes are counted across Wales, we bring you all the live results for the Senedd Election 2021.

We will bring you both constituency and regional results throughout Friday 7 May, however many counts will not announce results until later in the day.

This year, for the first time since 1999, there were no overnight counts due to Covid. Counts started early on Friday morning.

We will also be updating you with the latest analysis and most significant moments of the day here.

This article will be updated as results come in.

CONSTITUENCIES:

  • Aberavon 

  • Aberconwy

  • Alyn and Deeside 

  • Arfon

  • Blaenau Gwent 

  • Brecon and Radnorshire

  • Bridgend

  • Caerphilly

  • Cardiff Central

  • Cardiff North

  • Cardiff South & Penarth 

  • Cardiff West 

  • Carmarthen East and Dinefwr 

  • Carmarthen West and Pembrokeshire South

  • Ceredigion 

  • Clwyd South 

  • Clwyd West

  • Cynon Valley

  • Delyn 

  • Dwyfor Meirionnydd

  • Gower 

  • Islwyn

  • Llanelli 

  • Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney

  • Monmouth 

  • Montgomeryshire: Conservatives - HOLD - Russell George

Con 12,013 / Plaid 4,485 / Lib Dem 4,307 / Lab 3,576 / Reform UK 549 / Gwlad 157

  • Neath

  • Newport East

  • Newport West

  • Ogmore 

  • Pontypridd

  • Preseli Pembrokeshire 

  • Rhondda 

  • Swansea East 

  • Swansea West 

  • Torfaen

  • Vale of Clwyd 

  • Vale of Glamorgan

  • Wrexham 

  • Ynys Mon

REGIONAL LISTS:

  • South Wales East

  • South Wales Central

  • South Wales West

  • Mid and West Wales

  • North Wales