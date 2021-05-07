Senedd Election 2021: Live results for Wales
As votes are counted across Wales, we bring you all the live results for the Senedd Election 2021.
We will bring you both constituency and regional results throughout Friday 7 May, however many counts will not announce results until later in the day.
This year, for the first time since 1999, there were no overnight counts due to Covid. Counts started early on Friday morning.
We will also be updating you with the latest analysis and most significant moments of the day here.
This article will be updated as results come in.
CONSTITUENCIES:
Aberavon
Aberconwy
Alyn and Deeside
Arfon
Blaenau Gwent
Brecon and Radnorshire
Bridgend
Caerphilly
Cardiff Central
Cardiff North
Cardiff South & Penarth
Cardiff West
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
Carmarthen West and Pembrokeshire South
Ceredigion
Clwyd South
Clwyd West
Cynon Valley
Delyn
Dwyfor Meirionnydd
Gower
Islwyn
Llanelli
Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
Monmouth
Montgomeryshire: Conservatives - HOLD - Russell George
Con 12,013 / Plaid 4,485 / Lib Dem 4,307 / Lab 3,576 / Reform UK 549 / Gwlad 157
Neath
Newport East
Newport West
Ogmore
Pontypridd
Preseli Pembrokeshire
Rhondda
Swansea East
Swansea West
Torfaen
Vale of Clwyd
Vale of Glamorgan
Wrexham
Ynys Mon
REGIONAL LISTS:
South Wales East
South Wales Central
South Wales West
Mid and West Wales
North Wales