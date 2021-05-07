Under-40s in Wales to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine

All under-40s in Wales are going to be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in a "precautionary move."

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have said there are no new safety concerns after previous data showed the AstraZeneca jab was linked to very rare blood clots.

Previously, the MHRA has said the balance of risk for the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid is very favourable for older people but "more finely balanced" for younger groups, who do not tend to suffer serious coronavirus illness.

Credit: PA

The Welsh Government have said the change will not delay the vaccine rollout in Wales and that everybody who has already received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will still get a second.

Up to April 28, the MHRA had received 242 reports of blood clots accompanied by low blood platelet count in the UK, all in people who had AstraZeneca, out of around 28.5 million doses given.

These clots occurred in 141 women and 100 men aged from 18 to 93, and the overall case death rate was 20%, with 49 deaths. Six cases have been reported after a second dose of the vaccine.

The MHRA and JCVI have both said that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to "outweigh the risks for the vast majority of adults".

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chairman for JCVI, said: "Safety remains our number one priority.

"We have continued to assess the benefit/risk balance of Covid-19 vaccines in light of UK infection rates and the latest information from the MHRA on the extremely rare event of blood clots and low platelet counts following vaccination.

"As Covid-19 rates continue to come under control, we are advising that adults aged 18 to 39 years with no underlying health conditions are offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, if available and if it does not cause delays in having the vaccine.

"The advice is specific to circumstances in the UK at this time and maximises use of the wide portfolio of vaccines available.

"The Covid-19 vaccines have already saved thousands of lives and the benefit for the majority of the population is clear - if you are offered the vaccine, you should take it."