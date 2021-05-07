Wales awaits results of Senedd election as counting gets underway

Counting has begun across Wales after voters attended polling stations around the country to have their say in the 2021 Senedd election.

Polls opened at 7am and closed at 10pm on Thursday, but for the first time since 1999, there was no overnight count due to Covid restrictions.

However, some of those attending prior to 10pm did not vote until after that time due to long queues in some areas, with some voters in Cardiff waiting an hour and a half.

The pandemic has made it more difficult to predict how long it will take to count votes while also keeping to social distancing requirements.

Results are not expected until around 1.30pm, with the majority due to be announced at around 5pm.

Some voters on Broad St queued for at least an hour and a half before filling in their ballot paper. Credit: ITV Wales

The results will be seen as a reflection of how the Welsh public have responded to First Minister Mark Drakeford's handling of the pandemic.

Welsh Labour are on course to lose a number of seats to the Conservatives in the Senedd, but are still projected to win the election, an exclusive poll for ITV Wales shows.

The final Welsh Political Barometer poll of the 2021 campaign has provided strong evidence to suggest that, whatever problems may beset the party elsewhere, Labour seem set to continue to dominate in its ultimate bastion of Wales - but are not projected to win a majority in government.

The poll also suggests the results will leave open the possibility of a historic breakthrough for some of the smaller parties.

Safety measures in place could slow down the counting process. Credit: PA Images

Plans have been made by returning officers to adjourn the counting process until Saturday morning if it is believed staff will not be able to finish counting ballots by Friday evening.

If results in some constituencies are close and recounts are called, the final make-up of the next Senedd would not be confirmed until the weekend.

No party has ever won an outright majority in Wales, meaning the party which has won the most seats will be expected to enter into talks with other parties or independent members in order to form the next Welsh Government.

Members of the new Senedd will meet next week to elect a new presiding officer.

How can I follow the results?

ITV Wales is broadcasting a special three-hour programme on Friday from 2pm to bring audiences the results live as they happen.

Coverage of this will be shown live on ITV Wales' digital platforms including Facebook, Twitter and the ITV News YouTube channel. The ITV Wales digital team will also be bringing its audiences up to date with all-day coverage on its website.

There will also be Wales at Six presented by Jonathan Hill followed by an hour-long results programme from 9pm.