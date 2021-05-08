Customers have been advised not to travel after cracks were found on a number of high speed trains, affecting services running through Swansea, Cardiff and Newport.

Several route operators have been affected, including Great Western Railway (GWR).

GWR said a number of trains were taken out of service as a precautionary measure and the issue could cause travel problems on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: "A number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks as a precautionary measure.

"This problem is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

"This will affect a significant number of today’s Intercity services and local lines are also likely to be extremely busy. Customers are advised not to travel. Refunds will be provided and customers should visit gwr.com for more information."

A Hitachi spokesman said: "We are working with all partners to resolve this issue as quickly and safely as possible.

"We would like to offer our sincerest apologies to passengers for the impact this may be causing for their travel plans."

GWR said cracks were detected on "more than one" Hitachi 800 train, so all 93 Hitachi 800s in their fleet are being inspected as a "precaution".

The company added that "roughly 10" of the Hitachi 800s are now back in service after being inspected and found to be safe.

A spokesman said: "There’s a crack that’s been spotted and as a result of that – as a precaution – we’re checking all the trains, and while that’s taking place it’s better that they’re not used.

"It’s been found in more than one train, but we don’t know exactly how many trains because the fleet is still being inspected."

Widespread train cancellations could persist through the weekend, a GWR spokesperson has said. Credit: PA Images

Asked how long the disruption will last, the GWR spokesman said: "It’s a question of how quickly the trains can be inspected – it’s highly likely that it will certainly persist through to the end of today.

"Once more inspection has been carried out we’ll have a better understanding as to whether that disruption is going to continue into tomorrow."

The spokesman added that the issue is affecting long-distance journeys between cities, which are being refunded, but that suburban and rural GWR services are still running as normal.

In a statement the Department for Transport said: "Routine checks of Hitachi trains early this morning identified cracks on part of the chassis of some trains.

"Safety is always our absolute priority, so these trains have been taken off the network to undergo full and rigorous checks.

"Hitachi are working to complete these strict precautionary checks. Trains will be returned to service as quickly as possible once they are fully approved as safe by the manufacturer.

"Whilst some trains are starting to be reintroduced, disruption is likely for a prolonged period, particularly on GWR.

"I share the frustration of passengers who are experiencing significant disruption, and would ask people whose journeys are affected to check before travelling."