Welsh Labour officially wins 2021 Senedd election

Welsh Labour has held onto power in Wales after winning the 2021 Senedd election.

Mark Drakeford's party claimed 30 seats in total, but needed to secure one more win in the final regional results, which were declared on Saturday.

Mr Drakeford can choose to form a minority government or invite members of other parties into a Labour-led administration, giving the party greater control of the Senedd.

Following the victory, he said he wants to work with other parties "where there are policy ideas that we have in common."

Mr Drakeford said, "We've demonstrated in the past that you can govern successfully with 30 seats, but my approach will be to work with other parties where there are policy ideas that we have in common.

"No party has a monopoly of good ideas. I'm much more interested in working with others where we think that will be to the betterment of Wales than I am in the sort of political fixing of things.

"I'm looking forward to working with anybody who thinks that by doing things together we can do things better."

The second biggest party is the Welsh Conservatives who have 16 seats, Plaid Cymru have 13 seats, and the Liberal Democrats have one.

In South Wales East, the Conservatives won two seats while Plaid Cymru won the other two.

Meanwhile in South Wales Central, the Conservatives won two seats and Plaid Cymru also won two.

It was unlikely Labour would win seats in those regions due to its constituency performance there.

Covid safety measures were said to have slowed down the counting process, with no overnight counts taking place on 6 May.

The results for Mid and West Wales were declared just after midnight, with Labour gaining two seats and Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats gaining the other two.

Mark Drakeford's party also won a regional seat in North Wales.

No party has ever won a majority in the Senedd since it began in 1999.

Mark Drakeford said he will be assessing how to achieve a "stable and progressive" government on Saturday. Credit: PA Images

Labour gained one new seat in Rhondda, which was previously held by former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood.

Leanne Wood was elected to the Rhondda constituency in 2016, and before that represented the South Wales Central region in the Senedd from 2003.

Buffy Williams won the Rhondda seat for Labour with a 5,497 vote majority.

Former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood gives concession speech

play-icon Created with Sketch.

But Labour lost the Vale of Clwyd, where former Labour MS Ann Jones had stood down to retire having held the seat since 1999.

Winning candidate Gareth Davies secured a majority by just 366 votes, and the declaration followed a recount.

The Conservatives also gained Brecon and Radnorshire, almost wiping the Liberal Democrats out of the Senedd until Jane Dodds won her regional seat.

The party's leader, Andrew RT Davies, congratulated Mark Drakeford on a successful campaign.

Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething, who led Wales through the pandemic as First Minister and Health Minister, both won significantly higher majorities and votes than in 2016.

Vaughan Gething celebrated with his family after holding Cardiff South & Penarth. Credit: PA Images

In 2016, Mr Drakeford won a majority of 1,176 in his Cardiff West constituency. This year, he beat his Conservative opponent by 11,211.

In votes, Mr Gething gained 18,153 in his Cardiff South & Penarth constituency this year, compared to 13,274 in 2016.

There was more heartbreak for Plaid Cymru after missing out on the fourth North Wales regional seat to the Conservatives by just 21 votes.

In total, Adam Price's party lost three of the seats they won in 2016.